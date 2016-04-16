Kazakhstan offers infrastructure for Belarus&#39; trade with China .

ISTANBUL. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan invites Belarus to actively use its transport infrastructure for the sake of trading with China. The idea was mentioned during the meeting of Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko and Kazakhstan President Nursultan Nazarbayev on the sidelines of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation summit in Istanbul, Turkey on 14 April, BelTA has learned.

The two leaders were able to talk and discuss various matters not only during that meeting but also out of public view during the international forum. "You and I have already had lengthy negotiations. We have discussed both international and local problems. We have agreed on your visit to Belarus and my trip to Kazakhstan," said Alexander Lukashenko at the beginning of the meeting.

According to the Belarusian head of state, the forthcoming top-level meetings will give an opportunity to seriously analyze the problems that emerge due to the influence of the global economic crisis. "Today's meeting is a step towards discussing these matters and problems," noted the Belarusian leader.

Alexander Lukashenko also congratulated Nursultan Nazarbayev on his outstanding speech during the summit and mentioned strong interest in the opinion of post-Soviet Muslim republics. In turn, Nursultan Nazarbayev said he was pleased to have the opportunity for the meeting. In his words, Belarus-Kazakhstan economic relations develop at a good pace. Moreover, Belarus and Kazakhstan are members of the Eurasian Economic Union and the Collective Security Treaty Organization.

"This is why any meeting is beneficial for us," said the Kazakhstan President. Nursultan Nazarbayev said that a top-level event within the framework of the Eurasian Economic Union is scheduled to take place in Astana, Kazakhstan in late May. "I think we will have an independent meeting, an opportunity to compare notes. We are brotherly nations, we have common goals, common ambitions and allies," stressed Nursultan Nazarbayev.

The Kazakhstan President drew attention to the good prospects of Belarus using Kazakhstan's transport infrastructure for the sake of advancing trade relations with China. Nursultan Nazarbayev explained that a lot had been done recently for the sake of developing this sphere, greatly accelerating cargo shipments.