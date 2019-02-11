  • kz
    Kazakhstan OKs agr't on international treaties of EAEU

    19:19, 11 February 2019
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev ratified the Agreement on international treaties of the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU), Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda's press service.

    The Text of the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan "On ratification of the Agreement on international treaties of the Eurasian Economic Union with the third states, international organizations or international integration associations" is set to be published in the press.

    Eurasian Economic Union Laws, decrees, orders Kazakhstan Top Story
