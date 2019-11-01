  • kz
    Kazakhstan OKs agreement with Armenia on cooperation in civil defense

    19:37, 01 November 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has signed the Law of the Republic of Kazakhstan «On ratification of the Agreement between the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Government of the Republic of Armenia on cooperation in the sphere of civil defense, prevention and liquidation of emergencies», Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    The text of the law is to be published in the press.

