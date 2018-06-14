Kazakhstan, Oman agree to exempt holders of special passports from visa requirements

MUSCAT. KAZINFORM The Governments of Kazakhstan and the Sultanate of Oman have signed in Muscat an agreement on mutual exemption of visa requirements for holders of diplomatic, special and official passports.

Kazakh Ambassador to Oman Yerzhan Mukash and Deputy Foreign Minister of Oman Mohammed bin Yousef al Zarafi signed the document.



At the close of 2017 the Government of Oman included Kazakhstan into the list of 25 countries whose citizens may obtain tourist e-visas if they possess entry or resident visas of the U.S., Canada, Australia, the UK and Schengen member states.



Oman is one of the 48 states of the world whose nationals enjoy a simplified procedure for obtaining single entry visas to Kazakhstan without invitation letters.

