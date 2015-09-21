Kazakhstan, Oman discuss coop in oil and gas

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Oman Erzhan Mukash met with Minister of Oil and Gas of this country Mohammed Al Rumhi in Masqat.

The meeting focused on the prospects of cooperation in oil and gas, in particular, the opportunity of expanding partnership in the projects implemented by OmanOil in Kazakhstan. The Omani Minister expressed interest in activation of bilateral contacts and development of closer cooperation between the two countries in implementation of new joint projects in energy and other spheres. The parties discussed also the issues of participation of Omani delegation in X KAZENERGY Eurasian Forum "New energy horizons: Prospects of cooperation and investments" to be hosted by Astana from September 29 through October 1, 2015. The Kazakh diplomat told also about the reformsbeing conducted in Kazakhstan including "100 Specific Steps" Nation's Plan .