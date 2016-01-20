Kazakhstan Ombudsman, Indian Ambassador met

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan's Human Rights Commissioner Askar Shakirov has met today with Ambassador of India to Kazakhstan Harsh Kumar Jain.

During the meeting, Shakirov informed the foreign diplomat of the main areas and peculiarities of the activities of the Kazakh Ombudsman Office, its role and place in the country's legal system.



In turn, Harsh Kumar Jain positively evaluated the work of the Ombudsman Office in Kazakhstan and noted the importance of the information provided by it.



As the parties stressed, in order to solve many substantial issues in human rights sphere, joint work of human rights advocates in international format is required.



Following the meeting, the parties expressed intention to develop bilateral cooperation in human rights protection.