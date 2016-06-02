  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan on track to be ranked among Top 30 developed countries by 2050

    13:24, 02 June 2016
    Photo: None
    KUALA LUMPUR. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is on track to becoming one of the Top 30 developed nations in the world by 2050, thanks to its 100 Concrete Steps initiative.

    The programme, unveiled soon after President Nursultan Nazarbayev's re-election last year, is a comprehensive reform package aimed at driving improvements in the country's institutional pillars.

    Also called, "The Plan of the Nation", it entails five crucial reforms, namely the creation of a modern and professional civil service, ensuring the rule of law, industrialization and economic growth, a unified nation for the future, as well as transparency and accountability of the state.

    Source: BERNAMA 

    Tags:
    100 specific steps Foreign Mass Media about Kazakhstan News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!