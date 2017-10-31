Kazakhstan one of key partners for Uzbekistan - Uzbek MFA

TASHKENT. KAZINFORM A conference dedicated to the 25th anniversary of Kazakh-Uzbek diplomatic relations was held today on Tashkent, Kazinform correspondent reports.

The event organized by the Institute of Strategic and Interregional Research under the President of Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan (KAZISS) was attended by the heads of the institutes, representatives of ministries and departments of the two countries, as well as heads of diplomatic corps and international organizations.

Opening the meeting Deputy Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan Saidikram Niyazhodzhayev noted the high level of Kazakh-Uzbek cooperation across the spectrum of interstate relations, adding that today Kazakhstan is one of the key trade and economic partners for Uzbekistan.

Deputy Minister also touched upon the opportunities the 800,000 ethnic Kazakhs living in Uzbekistan have to receive education in their native language. According to him, Kazakh is one of the languages of instruction in 380 schools and 5 universities across the country and 162 schools are exclusively Kazakh.



It should also be noted that the Kazakh cultural center that was established in Uzbekistan back in 1992 today has 10 regional offices all over Uzbekistan.