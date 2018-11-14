Kazakhstan opens Honorary Consulate in Austrian town of St. Pölten

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A ceremony to mark the opening of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan was held at the administrative center of the Federal State of Lower Austria in St. Pölten town. The aim of the new Consulate is to establish interregional relations and further develop ties between Kazakhstan and Austria, MFA press service informs.

The ceremony was attended by representatives of regional authorities, business and cultural communities, the diplomatic corps, and the media. In his speech, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Kairat Sarybay, noted that the opening of the Honorary Consulate will contribute to the further development of bilateral relations.

Attention was drawn to the interest of the Kazakh side in deepening cooperation with Lower Austria in the context of diversifying the country's economy. In particular, it was noted that this region is known for its modern technologies in the field of woodworking, oil and gas, textile, food industry and renewable energy sources. In this regard, the Ambassador encouraged the Austrian side to more actively develop the existing potential in various areas of cooperation with Kazakhstan.

Mr. Sarybay presented the consular patent and the flag of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the new Honorary Consul, Alexander Kiss, and wished him success in expanding and deepening the Kazakh-Austrian cooperation.

Mr. Kiss expressed his gratitude for the trust and assured that he would make every effort to further develop cooperation between the two countries.



As part of the opening of the Honorary Consulate, a concert was held within the project "Pearls of Kazakhstan - Melodies of the Great Steppe", implemented by the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Austria, which was attended by young musicians Aliya Akbergenova and Nikolai Orininsky.