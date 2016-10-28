Kazakhstan opens its first trade centre in China

SHANGHAI. KAZINFORM The firsttrade centre of Kazakhstan has been opened in China, in the Shanghai Free Trade Zone. The trade centre is located in the territory of a food centre of the Linhai Corporation, Kazinform correspondent reports from Beijing.

Consul General of Kazakhstan to China Zhoshikhan Kyraubayev welcomed the guests at the inauguration ceremony. He told about Kazakhstan's investment climate and the government's measures on support of the domestic agricultural producers.







The representatives of the Shanghai Free Trade Zone, Linhai Corporation and Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai signed a memorandum of mutual understanding on delivery of Kazakhstani products to the Chinese markets.

“Kazakhstan and China develop interaction in various spheres. Chinese consumers learn more about our products now. We are ready to buy ecologically clean meat, milk, fish and start working as soon as the agreements between our countries on elimination of barriers in trade in agricultural products are implemented fully. I believe that Kazakhstani products will be in high demand in China, since consumers prefer to buy organic products,” Head of the Linhai Corporation Qian Binggang said.





“In May 2016, the Consulate General of Kazakhstan in Shanghai and Kazakhstan Embassy in China launched creation of the Kazakhstan Export-Import Company ‘Astau’ in Yiwu city of Zhejiang province. The company has already received a permission from Chinese authorities to import of 46 items of food stuffs produced by JSC Sultan-EMMK (pasta), JSC Kostanay Melkombinat (Korona trade mark), JSC Eurasian Foods Corporation (vegetable oil Shedevr, mayonnaise Tri Zhelaniya), LLP Yuniks (Tassay trade mark), JSC Rakhat (confectionery products), Karzhau farm (sunflower-seed and flax-seed oil). As a result, Linhai corporation became the biggest distributor of Kazakhstan-produced food stuffs in China,” Zh.Kyraubayev said in an interview with Kazinform.

According to him, Kazakhstani diplomats in China actively cooperate with Kazakh businessmen in order to create favorable conditions for their entrance to the Chinese market.

“Both businessmen of Shanghai and Zhejiang and Jiangsu provinces are interested in the Kazakh trade centre. The population of these three regions exceeds 200mln people. This opens new opportunities for Kazakhstani producers to sell their products through Kazakhstan trade centre at the Food Center of the Linhai Corporation,” the Diplomat stressed.





