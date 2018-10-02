  • kz
    Kazakhstan opens new clinical simulation centre

    18:40, 02 October 2018
    ATYRAU. KAZINFORM The most-up-to-date equipment has been fitted up at the new clinical simulation centre opened at the ground of the Atyrau city maternity hospital, Kazinform reports. 

    The centre has 15 stations to replicate realistic clinical environment allowing young and experienced doctors to master their skills in resuscitation of premature newborns, birthing mothers, obstetric aid, etc.

    The centre is called to train medical staff of the whole region to render appropriate treatment in various situations and train paramedics to render first aid prior to arrival of emergency ambulance.

     

         

