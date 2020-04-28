Kazakhstan opens second PSC for legal entities

PAVLODAR. KAZINFORM - This time, a public service center for legal entities was opened in the city of Pavlodar.

Such a decision was made by the Pavlodar regional headquarters on the state of emergency, Kazinform reports with the reference to the press service of the state corporation Government for Citizens.

In the near future, public service centers for legal entities will be opened in other cities of Kazakhstan.

Last week, PSC for legal entities was opened in Almaty.