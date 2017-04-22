Kazakhstan orders two more C295 aircraft

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan will receive two more Airbus C295 transport aircraft based on the contract signed with Airbus Defence and Space, Kazinform has learned from Aircargonews.ru.

According to Airbus Defence and Space , the agreement, which includes a spares and support package, covers the final two aircraft included in a memorandum of understanding inked in 2012.



Both aircraft will be delivered in the second half of this year and will take the Kazakhstan Air Defence Forces' C295 fleet to eight and total C295 sales to 186, including 12 in the CIS member states.



The first C295 aircraft was acquired by Kazakhstan back in 2013.



The C295 can carry a payload of 6 tons to a distance of 3,704 km. It can also configure to seat 71 troops or 50 paratroopers.