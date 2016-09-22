Kazakhstan out of 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Spain edged out Kazakhstan 5:2 at the 2016 FIFA Futsal World Cup to advance to the quarterfinal in Colombia, Kazinform has learnt from Sports.kz.

Lozano put the Spanish squad on the scoreboard at the very beginning of the first half. Two minutes later Chingiz Yessenamanov of Kazakhstan tied the score 1:1



Spain scored again in early second half when Bebe netted a goal. Kazakh Dauren Nurgozhin helped his team level the score again.



However, he did a big disservice to the Kazakh team by deflecting a Spanish shot from the restart into his own goal.



The Spaniards scored two more goals to devastate Kazakhstan's hopes of reaching the quarterfinal.



Spain will next face Russia.