Kazakhstan, Pakistan eye new opportunities for military cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Commander-in-chief of the Maritime Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhandarbek Zhanzakov discussed new opportunities for cooperation in military sphere and training of military personnel at a meeting with a delegation from Pakistan in Astana on Tuesday.

"The Kazakh side intends to step up joint efforts on exchange of experience, training of personnel as well as participation in the international drills," rear admiral Zhanzakov said at the meeting.

It was noted that military education is one of the most important directions of Kazakhstan-Pakistan cooperation.

According to the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan, nowadays Kazakhstani military men are offered to undergo training at the educational institutions in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.