Kazakhstan, Pakistan ink a number of documents after top-level talks in Astana (PHOTO)

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif have signed a joint statement after the negotiations in narrow and extended format in Astana.

Vice Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan Talgat Mukhtarov and Ambassador of Pakistan to Kazakhstan Abdul Salik Khan inked the agreement on training of military men between the ministries of defense of the two countries. Chairman of the Chamber of International Commerce of Kazakhstan Yermek Mazhitov and President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry Mohammad Adrees signed the Memorandum of Mutual Understanding on creation of the Joint Business Council.