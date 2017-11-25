Kazakhstan, Pakistan share common regional security approaches: Pakistani Foreign Secretary

ISLAMABAD. KAZINFORM The Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, Tehmina Janjua, gave an exclusive interview to a regional correspondent of Kazinform International News Agency.

In the interview, Ms Janjua said that Pakistan strongly condemns any forms of terrorism and extremism, noting that in that context the country upholds the positions similar to Kazakhstan and the bilateral cooperation between the two countries is developing steadily. "We believe that maintaining stability in Afghanistan is critical for the security of the entire region. We praise the efforts of the leadership of Kazakhstan in this respect," she underlined.

She expressed confidence that 'joint approaches and peacemaking efforts of our countries will help resolve the security problems in the neighboring country'. "I would also like to highlight the counterterrorism cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan within the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation," the Foreign Secretary added.

Tehmina Janjua stressed that the two states share common positions in terms of political problems in the region, the fight against terrorism, as well as religion and cultural heritage.

"I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate the people of Kazakhstan on the upcoming holidays. These are two important national holidays, the Day of the First President and the Independence Day. President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev is a great authority and a well-knownstatesman in Pakistan. The Kazakh leader has won considerable respect for the economic achievements of the country. I would like to note that Pakistan was one of the first states that recognized the independence of Kazakhstan," she continued.

Congratulating the people of Kazakhstan on the forthcoming holidays, the Pakistani diplomat wished peace, further achievements in national development, health, prosperity, and happiness to every Kazakh family.