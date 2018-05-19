Kazakhstan, Paraguay discuss win-win partnership expansion

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov received Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of Paraguay Federico Alberto Gonzalez Franco, who arrived in Astana to participate in the Ministerial Meeting of Landlocked Developing Countries on Transport and Trade, the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

In the course of the meeting, the sides discussed the opportunities for exchanging experience and cooperating on the pressing challenges faced by landlocked countries, including Kazakhstan and Paraguay. They exchanged views on international security issues, including Syria, North Korea, and the Middle East. The Vice Foreign Minister of Paraguay, Mr. Federico Gonsales, gave a high appraisal of the initiatives promoted by Kazakhstan as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, as well as in the context of the Astana Process on Syrian peace.

Mr. Abdrakhmanov pointed out that the first round of the Kazakhstan-Paraguay Inter-Ministerial Consultations held during Astana Expo 2017 laid a good foundation for further progressive expansion and strengthening of the bilateral relations on the political, economic and humanitarian tracks. The sides agreed to continue developing a mechanism for bilateral political consultations and expand the legal framework for cooperation, including on visa regime liberalization, education, to name but a few.

The Kazakh foreign minister expressed confidence that the established positive political dialogue with Paraguay would have a favorable impact on the expansion of the trade and economic ties and invited entrepreneurs from Paraguay to visit Kazakhstan so that they could explore the opportunities for developing their businesses in our country. Kairat Abdrakhmanov also highlighted the importance of promoting partnership between the largest regional economic blocs and underscored the great potential of the Eurasian Economic Union's market for the states and organizations of Latin America and the Caribbean, including CARICOM, Mercosur, the Andean Community, and the Latin American Economic System.