Kazakhstan partakes in 30th meeting of ECO regional planning council

TEHRAN. KAZINFORM - The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Islamic Republic of Iran - Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Organization for Economic Cooperation (ECO) Mr. Askhat Orazbayon behalf of the Republic of Kazakhstantakes part at the 30th meeting of the ECO Regional Planning Council being held in Tehran.

According to the Mnistry, the agenda includes issues of trade and investment, transport and communications, energy and the environment, agriculture and industry, tourism, human resources and sustainable development, judicial and parliamentary coordination, international relations of the ECO and regional institutions / specialized agencies / affiliated bodies of the ECO.

In his speech, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan, noting the importance of the Council meeting on the transformation of the ECO into a project-oriented organization and the potential of the ECO region for the development of cooperation among member countries, emphasized the need to increase the effectiveness of cooperation within the Organization.

In this regard, he called on the Council and the Secretariat to focus on the implementation of real economic projects, improving the quality of planning activities and projects within the ECO, as well as to optimize the costs of the ECO Secretariat.