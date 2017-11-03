Kazakhstan partakes in CSTO Defense Ministers meeting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The leaders of the General Staff of the Kazakh Armed Forces are taking part in a session of the Military Committee under the CSTO Council of Defense Ministers, Kazinform cites the press service of the Defense Ministry of Kazakhstan.

The meeting is held in Minsk and Brest, the Republic of Belarus, from 1st to 3rd November. Lieutenant General Murat Maikeyev, the First Deputy Minister of Defense of Kazakhstan and the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, is participating in it.

In addition, the Military Committee session is also attended by Chief of the Joint Staff of the Collective Security Treaty Organization Colonel-General Anatoly Sidorov, the Military Committee members - the Chiefs of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the following countries: Armenia, Belarus, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, and Tajikistan.

The attendees are discussing the issues related to the development of CSTO military component, the military and political situation in the CSTO regions, and the results of joint operations and training in 2017. They will consider the Plan for the operational deployment of the Collective Rapid Reaction Force, the implementation of the Collective Security Council decisions aimed at shaping and developing the information security system for the benefit of the Member States of the Organization and the current information security issues.