Kazakhstan partakes in human trafficking discussion in NY

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations held an interactive discussion entitled "Responding to Current Challenges in Trafficking in Human Beings". The Special Representative and Coordinator for Combating Trafficking in Human Beings of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Ambassador Madina Jarbussynova addressed the participants as the key note speaker.

The event gathered the representatives of the diplomatic community of the OSCE Participating States, together with the OSCE partner-countries for Cooperation from the Mediterranean and Asian region based in New York. Member States of the UN Group of Friends United against Human Trafficking were also present. In addition, Assistant Secretary-General (ASG) of the United Nations and Head of the New York Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) Ivan Šimonović, as well as a representative of the New York Liaison Office of the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime were among the other eminent guests.

Jarbussynova reported on the OSCE’s effective and comprehensive activities on fighting the scourge of human trafficking. In addition, she highlighted the latest findings reflected in the appropriate reports, as well as shared aims and goals set before the Organization.

Šimonović underscored the complex issues of combating trafficking in human beings in the context of the deeply aggravated current situation of bloody conflicts and consequent mass forced displacement.

The delegates exchanged views on the challenges of reducing the incidents of human trafficking by strengthening and coordinating the efforts of OSCE and the United Nations. A more dynamic and interactive dialogue between the Vienna-based entities of OSCE and UNODC, on one hand, and New York delegations on the other would help to enhance this partnership. Therefore, Kazakhstan's significant efforts to bridge New York and Vienna together were appreciated.

Moreover, this week Jarbussynova and the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations will participate in the High Level Meeting organized by the UN Group of Friends United Against Human Trafficking and UNODC entitled “In Stronger Partnership and Better Coordination to End Human Trafficking: Eradicating Modern Day Slavery through Sustainable Development.”

