Kazakhstan partakes in Intl PACES drill in Pakistan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM 1st International Practical Assessment of Clinical Examination Skills Championship-2016 starts today at Ayub stadium in Lahore, Pakistan, Kazinform refers to News One TV.

Army contingents from Nepal, UK, Kazakhstan, Sri Lanka, China, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia, Maldives, Australia, USA, Turkey, Bangladesh, Indonesia, Turkey, Bahrain etc. are participating in the drill.

As ISPR (Inter Services Public Relations) reported via Facebook, around 370 army men of the participating teams will demonstrate their stamina, physical fitness and combat skill during the six-day Event. Teams will contest in the disciplines of Pull-Ups, Sit-Ups, and Combat Efficiency Test during the Event.

Meanwhile, the preparations to stage the Event in a befitting manner are being given final shape at the Ayub Stadium, Lahore Garrison here on Sunday. Top army officials were present on the occasion who reviewed the arrangements. A full dress rehearsal was also held in which squads of the participating army teams took part.