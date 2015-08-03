Kazakhstan partakes in tank biathlon race in Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Russia is in the lead after the first day of the international Tank Biathlon competition, chief referee Yevgeny Poplavsky said on August 3.

As of August 1, three races were held featuring the teams of seven countries: Russia, Serbia, Tajikistan, Nicaragua, Venezuela, Mongolia and Angola. While Russia is in the lead, Serbia is the second and Tajikistan is the third. "There will be three more races today. Group 1 is Armenia, India and China; Group 2 - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Kuwait; Group 3 - Venezuela, Nicaragua and Serbia," Poplavsky added. 39 crews from 13 countries are taking part in the biathlon. The individual race will identify the three best tank crews and the eight teams that will participate in the semi-final relay race on August 13. Kazinform refers to AKI Press.