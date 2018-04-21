Kazakhstan participated in CIS Armed Forces Chiefs of Staff Committee sitting

ASTANA. KAZINFORM A delegation of the Kazakh Defense Ministry, led by 1st Deputy Defense Minister - Chief of General Staff Lieutenant General Murat Maikeyev, took part in the meeting of the Committee of the Chiefs of Staff of the CIS Armed Forces in Kazan, the ministry's press service said.

Those gathered exchanged views on the present-day military and political situation and analyzed challenges and threats to the security of the CIS states, debated cooperation in using unmanned aviation and developing the joint system of state radar identification system.





