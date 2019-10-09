  • kz
    Kazakhstan participates in CSTO drills in Russia

    16:41, 09 October 2019
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The Armed Forces of Kazakhstan are participating in the Echelon 2019 special military drills at Russia’s Mulino range, Kazinform reports citing the press service of the Kazakh Defense Ministry.

    Military servicemen of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and a response team of the Joint Staff are participating in the drills. In total, about 900 military personnel and more than 250 units of equipment are

    The Echelon 2019 special drills are organized as part of the unified concept of the CSTO operational-strategic trainings «Combat Brotherhood-2019.»

    CSTO Army Other Governmental Authorities
