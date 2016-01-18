Kazakhstan partook in IRENA Assembly’s 6th session in Abu-Dhabi

ABU-DHABI. KAZINFORM The 6th session of the Assembly of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) kicked off on Saturday in Abu-Dhabi. IRENA is the UN’s specialized international structure in the field of development and sustainable use of renewable energy.

IRENA unites today 143 members (142 countries and the European Union). 30 more countries are at the stage of accession to the organization. 27 countries including Kazakhstan have their accredited representatives in the IRENA Headquarters in Abu-Dhabi.

A delegation of Kazakhstan headed by President of the National Engineering Academy Bakhytzhan Zhumagulov and Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the UAE Kairat Lama Sharif attended the 6th session of the IRENA Assembly.

In accordance with the Article No.25 of the IRENA Assembly Regulations, the roster of the Credentials Committee has been changed during the meeting. At the suggestion of the President of the Assembly, the Committee consists now of the representatives of Kazakhstan, Norway, the Netherlands, Poland, Egypt, Eritrea, Nigeria, Gambia and the Dominican Republic.