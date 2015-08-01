Kazakhstan passed IOI baton to Russia (PHOTO)

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has officially passed the baton of the International Olympiad in Informatics to the Russian Federation.

In 2016 the competition will be held in the capital of Tatarstan - Kazan. Kazan won the right to host the XXVIII International Olympiad in Informatics leaving behind cities of Japan and Azerbaijan. Intellectual competition will be carried out on the basis of the Kazan Federal University (KFU). The delegation of Kazakhstan headed by the director of the Republican Scientific and Practical Center "Daryn" Sholpan Kirabaeva and scientific director of the Kazakhstan's team Bakhyt Matkarimov handed over the flag of the Olympiad to Ilshat Gafurov - rector of the KFU. "It is a great honor to hold the Olympiad in Kazan. We believe that the positive experience of the previous host countries will help us to successfully conduct the event," said Pavel Sergomanov, deputy director of the state policy in the sphere of general education of the Russian Federation. Kazan (Volga) Federal University is one of the oldest universities in Russia. In 2014 the university celebrated its 210th anniversary. The priority areas of its activity: medicine and pharmaceuticals, oil production and refining, aerospace and information technology, advanced materials.