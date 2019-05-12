Kazakhstan pavilion to feature country's cinema and film industry at Cannes Film Festival

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Presentations of Kazakhstan's cinema and film industry will take place at the 72nd International Cannes Film Festival, the Facebook account of Talgat Taishanov, dean of Theater, Cinema and TV department of the Kazakh National Arts University, reads.

The Kazakh National Arts University unveils there Kazakhstan pavilion. Village International Pantiero. Pavilion 219. A large delegation of students and teaching staff is to hold bright presentations of Kazakhstan's cinema, co-production, etc.



Besides, the meeting of Sergei Dvortsevoy and Samal Yeslyamova who got the Best Actress Prize at Cannes will be organized there.



The 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival is set to be held from 14 to 25 May 2019.