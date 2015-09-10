Kazakhstan People&#39;s Assembly to launch expedition across Kazakh land Sep 11

ASTANA. KAZINFORM The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan undertakes a historical and cultural expedition named "Land of the Great Steppe" on September 11, 2015, Director of Public Consent republican organization Natalya Kalashnikova said at a briefing today.

"Our expedition is one of the large-scale social and historical actions dedicated to the 550th anniversary of the Kazakh Khanate. The expedition will start September 11 in three cities simultaneously - Astana, Aktau and Pavlodar - and will end October 9 in Taraz," she noted. The representatives of the Kazakhstan People's Assembly, deputies of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, the representatives of the Ministry of Culture and Sport, Education and Science Ministry, the Ministry of Investments and Development, youth organizations, mass media and prominent scholars will join the expedition. The members of the expedition plan to move in four directions: • Northern and central direction (Astana - Akmola region, North Kazakhstan region, Kostanay region, Karaganda region, Zhambyl region - Merke - Taraz). • Western and southern direction (Aktau, Mangystau region, Atyrau region, West Kazakhstan region, Aktobe region, Kyzylorda region, South Kazakhstan region - Merke - Taraz) • Eastern and southeastern direction (Pavlodar, Pavlodar region, East-Kazakhstan region, Almaty region - Merke - Taraz) • Almaty - Kaskelen - Korday - Merke - Kulan - Taraz The expedition will culminate in an exhibition on "The Great Steppe in the Flow of History" to be held in Taraz. "Following the expedition we plan to issue a book with the participants' comments," Kalashnikova added.