Kazakhstan people condole with Russian citizens

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan people express condolences with the people of Russia upon the death of the passengers of An-148 airplane, Kazinform reports. Kazakhstanis are calling the Embassy of Russia in Kazakhstan. The condolences book has not been opened yet.

"We receive many calls. A lot of people call to say words of sympathy. We are very thankful to all who offer their condolences", the press service of the diplomatic mission said.

As earlier reported, the An-148 passenger air plane headed to Orsk took off from Domodedovo airport in Moscow and disappeared from the radars. There were 71 people on board - no one survived.

Russia's Emergency Ministry confirmed finding the broken parts of An-148 in Ramenskiy district of the Moscow Region.

"Over 60 passengers of An-148 operated by Saratov Airlines were residents of the Orenburg Region," said Sergey Shermetsinskiy, representative of the press service of the region's governor.

President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev offered his condolences to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

According to the preliminary data of the Kazakh MFA there were no Kazakhstan citizens among the victims.