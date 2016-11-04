Kazakhstan People’s Assembly held republican forum in Taldykorgan

TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM The People's Assembly of Kazakhstan has held today a republican forum in the city of Taldykorgan.

Secretary of State Gulshara Abdykalikova, Deputy Chairman of the Assembly Eraly Tugzhanov, deputies of the Majilis, members of the Assembly, representatives of the ethno-cultural associations and local community participated in the event.

Addressing the participants with a speech of welcome, the Secretary of State noted that unity and public accord have become a decisive factor of Kazakhstan’s impressive progress reached under President Nursultan Nazarbayev’s leadership within 25 years of independence. Abdykalikova praised the activity of Almaty regional People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan which promotes strengthening of stability in the region.





105 ethnic groups are living in Almaty region to date. More than 70 ethno-cultural associations represent their interests and create conditions for preserving and developing authentic culture and language, traditions and rituals.

During her trip to Taldykorgan, the Secretary of State visited Altyn Besik kindergarten built under a PPP project and Koksu district hospital.

In the afternoon, G.Abdykalikova gave a start to My Land-Mangilik El youth campaign aimed at mass support of the Mangilik El nationwide idea by the youth.





Upon completion of the trip, G.Abdykalikova met with women’s community of the region: deputies of local maslikhats, chiefs of governmental structures, creative intelligentsia and NGOs.

The meeting discussed the activation of women’s involvement in implementation of governmental programmes, support of women’s entrepreneurship and their involvement in adoption of decisions, strengthening spiritual-moral and family values.

Following her trip, the Secretary of State gave certain tasks to the local officials.



