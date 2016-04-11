Kazakhstan pharmaceutical companies produced 1 900 tonnes of medicines in Jan-Feb 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM In January-February, 2016 Kazakhstani companies produced pharmaceuticals to the amount of 5,100,000 tenge, that is 29.1% higher against the same period in 2015. Manufacture of pharmaceuticals rose by 20.5% in a year, and up to 1.9 tonnes in two months, Kazinform learnt from www.energyprom.kz.

The share of local production at the pharmaceuticals market increases year by year. In January 2016, the share of home-produced antibiotics made 26.8% and other medications – 42.3% (Compare: 20.8% and 24.1% respectively in 2014).

In 2015, the percentage of Kazakhstan-produced antibiotics was 19.4% and other medications – 33%, against 14.5% and 9.5% in 2014.

Nevertheless, Kazakhstan still imports a huge amount of pharmaceuticals. Thus, in January-February 2016, according to the Customs Control Committee of the National Economy Ministry, Kazakhstan imported antibiotics to the amount of 434,400 U.S. dollars and other medications – to the amount of 102,400,000 U.S. dollars.

The majority of antibiotics is imported from Taiwan (30.4%). Then come India (23.4%) and China (22.9%). As for other medications, they are imported primarily from Germany (20.9%), India (13.9%), France (7.8%), Ukraine (6.5%) and Slovenia (6.3%). In regional breakdown, 90% of production is concentrated in four regions of Kazakhstan: South Kazakhstan (Santo, JSC Khimfom and LLP Zerde-Phyto), Almaty (Nobel Pharmaceuticals Plant and Abdi Ibrahim Global Farm), Almaty region (Kelun-Kazpharm) and Karaganda region (Pharmacy 2010 and Phytochemistry Research and Production Holding).

Almaty and Karaganda region have ensured more than 70% of growth in Kazakhstan’s pharmaceuticals production.