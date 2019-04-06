Kazakhstan PhD Association in UK hosts Central Asian Research Forum in ​Nur-Sultan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - The second stage of the Central Asian Research Forum on Sustainable Development and Innovation was held by the Kazakhstan PhD Association in the UK at the Astana International Campus of the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), the Kazakh MFA's press service informs.

The forum was held in two stages - on 18 March in the UK and on 4 April in Kazakhstan. The Kazakhstan stage was organised with the support of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan, the Foundation of the First President of the Republic of Kazakhstan - Elbasy, the AIFC, as well as the Embassies of Kazakhstan and the United Kingdom in London and Nur-Sultan.

The forum attendees included the Head of the Internal Policy Department of the Administration of the President of Kazakhstan Aida Balayeva, UNDP Resident Representative in Kazakhstan Norimasa Shimomura, Vice Minister of Education and Science of Kazakhstan Rustem Bigari, AIFC Authority Deputy CEO Yernur Rysmagambetov, Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) Managing Director Mukhtar Bubeyev, Counsellor to the Vise-Chancellor of the Loughborough University Michael Green, representative of the Center for Social Cooperation and Communications of Samruk-Kazyna Sovereign Wealth Fund Askar Mukhashev, and scientists from UK, Kazakh, Kyrgyz and Uzbek universities.

The aim of the forum is to provide a platform for attracting potential partners from the government and businesses to implement advanced projects by young scientists from Kazakhstan and the UK that are aimed at the region's sustainable development.

Young scientists presented their cutting-edge projects and discussed opportunities in strengthening ties and cooperation between Kazakh and British universities, as well as stimulating research in such areas as chemicals and mining, agriculture, tourism, energy, education and infrastructure development.

"It is good that young Kazakh scientists, including those who received the best knowledge and experience, intend to unite and create a market for the demand for scientific research in our country. In this regard, the support of Kazakh businesses is also very important, because they are not always aware of our scientists' advanced projects. Therefore, I would really like your first positive experience of interaction with businesses to help unite all young scientists of our country on a common platform and launch a constructive dialogue between science and businesses in our country," said Ms. Balayeva.



The forum resulted in the signing of an agreement between the AIFC Bureau for Continuing Professional Development (BCPD Ltd) and the Kazakhstan PhD Association in the UK, which stipulates research cooperation on key AIFC activities.

"As the AIFC's center of competence and platform for interaction within continuous professional development, BCPD Ltd will be glad to cooperate with young scientists. Each PhD student can speak at the Astana International Campus platform, share ideas, conduct scientific and research activities for the benefit of Kazakhstan and the entire region," Mr. Rysmagambetov said.



"To date, more than 80 PhD students from Kazakhstan are studying in the UK on various programmes. This platform was created to facilitate the scientific and educational cooperation of young scientists of the two countries, as well as to ensure dialogue between investors and projects. The forum, which is held for the first time in Kazakhstan at the AIFC venue, is there for every true scientist in our country to be able to present his or her breakthrough idea to investors and create an innovative export product for Kazakhstan," said Aliya Sembayeva, head of the Kazakhstan PhD Association in the UK.