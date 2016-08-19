Kazakhstan placed 20th in Rio Olympics overall medal standings

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh sportsmen have won three Olympic medals today in Rio de Janeiro, Kazinform reports.

Boxer Adilbek Niyazymbetov (81kg) lost to his Cuban opponent in the final bout and got a silver medal.

Yekaterina Larionova (63kg) earned a bronze medal in women’s 69kg wrestling.

Gyuzel Manyurova (75kg) won a bronze in women’s freestyle wrestling too.

Thus, Kazakhstan moved down to the 20th position in the overall medal standings with 15 medals – 3 gold, 5 silver and 7 bronze medals.

The U.S. team leads the ranking with 32 gold, 32 silver and 31 bronze medals. British team is the second - 21 gold, 21 silver and 13 bronze medals. Chinese team stands the third – 20 gold, 16 silver and 22 bronze medals.