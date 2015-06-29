Kazakhstan plans to attract at least 10 million tons of freight traffic between China and the EU - Director of Strategic Studies Institute Karin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Trans-Kazakhstan railway roads and highways should raise freight traffic between China and the European Union up to 10 million tons, Director of Kazakhstan Institute for Strategic Studies Yerlan Karin said today at a briefing in the CCS.

"It is estimated that the volume of freight traffic between China and the EU should increase from 117 million tons to 170 million tons by 2020. Kazakhstan plans to attract at least 10 million tons of freight traffic between China and the EU," Karin said.

He also noted that one of the problems in the development of transit-transport system of Kazakhstan is to render, in cooperation with other countries firstly with China, major land transport routes. For these purposes, for development of national transport and transit of Kazakhstan, it is planned to raise up to 40 billion dollars of investment. Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz .

"According to various estimates, by 2020 it is expected that the volume of trade between China and Europe as a whole will reach one of an estimated 800 billion dollars, according to other estimates - more than $ 1 trillion. Our task is to make sure that the main cargo, much of it, in terms of our national interests, passed through our territory, " the head of the Institute for Strategic Studies said.

At the same time, he noted that, according to various estimates, by 2020 10% of freight traffic between Europe and China will be held on road and rail routes.