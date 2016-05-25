Kazakhstan plans to build new oil terminal

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to construct an oil terminal in its Kuryk port in the future, the Kazakh National Transport and Logistics Center told Trend May 23.

However, no timeframe of the terminal's construction was revealed.

Transshipment of oil from the port of Kuryk will also be carried out by a ferry complex, which is now under construction, trend.az reports.

"The main destinations of oil transportation through the Kuryk port's ferry terminal are Russia, Georgia, Ukraine, Estonia and Latvia," said the Center.

As of today, cargo transportation by ferries from Kazakhstan to the ports of the Caspian littoral states is possible only through the port of Aktau.

The ferry terminal at that port has been working at the limit of its capacity for the recent years.

Kazakhstan plans to increase transit transportation from the current 18 million tons of cargo to 33 million tons in 2020 and to 50 million tons in 2030.