Kazakhstan plans to buy developing countries' bonds

ALMATY. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's National Bank proposed to diversify assets of the National Fund by purchasing corporate and government bonds of developing countries, the bank's Chairman Daniyar Akishev said in an online conference Sept. 20.

It was proposed to increase the share of more risky but higher-yield instruments, such as stocks, and add alternative types of instruments into the National Fund's assets, Trend.az reports.



"The National Bank initiated a revision of the distribution of the National Fund's assets," Akishev said. "This measure is aimed at ensuring a higher return from the National Fund's assets in the long term."



This initiative is currently being discussed with the government, according to Akishev.



Source: Trend