Kazakhstan plans to convene UN Security Council Open Debate on international security

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan is considering the idea of convening the UN Security Council Open Debate on the international peace and security, Kazakh Minister of Foreign Affairs Kairat Abdrakhmanov said in an interview to Kazakhstanskaya Pravda newspaper, Kazinform reports.

"A new session of the UN General Assembly starts in September this year. (...) As the main event of the period, we are already working on the idea to convene a High-Level Open Debate of the UN Security Council on international peace and security, which is to be attended by the Head of State. In addition, we are planning a ministerial-level debate on Central Asia and Afghanistan, as well as a quarterly debate on the Middle East at the ambassadorial level," Kairat Abdrakhmanov said.

The head of the Kazakh MFA reminded that the presidency of the Security Council is held by each of the members in turn for one calendar month, following the English alphabetical order of the Member States names.



"We will chair the council meetings and informal consultations. The President gives a briefing for the UN Member States, which are not the members of the Security Council, on the council's Monthly Programme of Work. He also holds bilateral meetings with the Member States, heads of the UN's major organs and specialized agencies, chairmen of regional and other groups. The presidency assumes the functions of making statements on behalf of the Council with the consent of the Security Council members, including at the informal meetings of heads of the UN entities. The President makes statements and remarks on behalf of the Council to the press following the results of discussions during informal consultations, and whenever the Security Council reaches an agreement about the UNSC document text," Mr. Abdrakhmanov said.

As the foreign minister notes, while presiding the UN Security Council, Kazakhstan shall ensure the continuity of the council's day-to-day activities with the assistance of the UN Secretariat.