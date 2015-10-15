  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز

    • World News

    Incidents

    Kazakhstan

    Politics

    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
  • About agency
  • Advertisement
  • Photo
  • Tags
  • Contacts
  • Partners
  • Site map
    •

    Kazakhstan plans to create Housing construction guarantee fund

    15:37, 15 October 2015
    Photo: None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to create Housing construction guarantee fund, this has been announced today by vice minister of National Economy Kairbek Uskenbayev presenting the bill with consequential amendments "On participatory interest in housing construction" in the Majilis.

    The state budget will allocate 15 billion tenge for the authorized capital of the fund. It is expected that the fund will reduce risks in the construction industry and protect the rights of interest-holders. "We have developed a mechanism to oblige a building owner to fulfill obligations. A building owner is obliged to completed construction of a house. If it is not completed, the fund assumes obligations and completes the construction of a housing building," said K. Uskenbayev. According to Mr.Uskenbayev, the authorized capital of the fund is 15 billion tenge. Experts said that 15 billion tenge will ensure the construction worth more than 300 billion tenge.

    Tags:
    Economy Construction Majilis Government Housing Construction Development News Society
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!