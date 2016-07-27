Kazakhstan plans to create project on National Spatial Data Infrastructure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to create a project on the National Infrastructure of Spatial Data for their efficient use by public authorities, organizations and businesses, as well as civilians, Advisor to Chairman of "NC "Kazakhstan Garysh Sapary" JSC Alan Kazkenov said during the conference on the Eurasian Spatial Data Infrastructure.

"The project aims to systematize the process of creating, storing, updating and sharing of basic spatial data for the efficient use by public authorities, organizations and businesses, and citizens. The major groups of spatial data are fundamental, basic, industrial, thematic layers, as well as metadata, reference books, registers and classifiers," he said.



According to the adviser, while project development there were selected some basic and spatial data. It is geodetic support of the territory, single substrate mosaics of space-based data, state borders, borders of administrative divisions, settlements, roads, hydrography, vegetation, topography and geographical names, Kazinform refers to primeminister.kz.



"Update of spatial data every 2-3 years on the basis of remote sensing monitoring data, aerial photography and digitizing of topographic maps. Free or paid access to data depending on the services. The data can be used for creating urban and land registries, for natural disasters monitoring, environmental protection, monitoring of water resources, agriculture and forestry, the creation of the terrain, the assessment of infrastructure, mining and metallurgical complex, oil and gas sector," A. Kazkenov said.



Nevertheless, the expert stressed that the indirect effect of the project is calculated at 7.9 billion tenge per year, and social effects is availability of spatial data and new jobs.



"Reducing work on data collection and their costs, improving data quality and ensuring their consistency. The opportunities that the project opens, remove cost duplication from the state budget creation of spatial data and cartographic products," he said.



In addition, according to the adviser, Kazakhstan may consider possibilities for cooperation with the countries of the Eurasian Economic Community on creation of the Eurasian technological platform of spatial data infrastructure.



Recall, Astana hosts conference on Eurasian Spatial Data Infrastructure. The conference brings together leading experts in the field of geographic information systems (GIS), representatives of foreign and domestic GIS companies, representatives of state bodies and business market from the US, Canada, Switzerland, Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Korea, Russia, Belarus, Mongolia.