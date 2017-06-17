Kazakhstan plans to export 20 electric locomotives to Belarus

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Invest national company has arranged Kazakh manufacturers' trade mission together with the Belarusian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Minsk, the company press service reported.

"During the event, the representatives of Elektrovoz Kurastyru Zauyty LLP met with the Belarusian Railway management team. According to Andrey Yershov, Deputy General Director of EKZ LLP, 'We discussed delivery of Kazakhstan-made passenger electric locomotives to Belarus. It is planned to export 20 units of KZ4AT passenger electric locomotives for the needs of the Belarusian Railway", says the report.

In addition, following the meeting between Kazakh agrochemical producers KazAzot and Temir-Service and Vladimir Grakun, Belarusian Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Food, Kazakh companies will be listed in the register of fertilizer suppliers for agricultural producers of the Republic of Belarus.

The management of the biggest Belarusian supermarket chain "Vitalyur" met with Kazakh food producers at the forum. At the end of the meeting, they reached an agreement to supply that chain with food products.

It is noteworthy that Kazakh Invest has held a trade mission to Minsk for the sixth time by now. The activities have resulted in export contracts inked for a total of $20 million.