ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to export gas to China, Deputy Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Magzum Mirzagaliyev told at the Government sitting.

"The diversification of the pipeline system of the country continues. The line pipe of the Beineu-Bozoi-Shymkent pipeline has been completed this year. Now, gas-compressor stations are being built now. Total completion of the construction of the pipeline and making the capacity reach 10 bln cubic meters a year is planned for 2017," M. Mirzagaliayev said.

Thanks to the pipeline about 2 million citizens of Kazakhstan will be provided with natural gas. Besides, it will allow to reduce the import dependence.

"Moreover, Kazakhstan will have an opportunity to export gas to China," M. Mirzagaliyev added.