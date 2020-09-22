Kazakhstan plans to increase grain exports

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Global grain output has hit a record of 2.2 trillion tons in 2020, Agriculture Minister Saparkhan Omarov told a government session Tuesday, Kazinform correspondent repors.

According to the minister, increases in grain harvest in Russia, Canada and Australia have led to such a record global grain harvest of 2.2 trillion tons.

He also said that the International Grains Council estimates Kazakhstan’s grain production in the amount of 17.7 million tons in 2020, while the Kazakh Agriculture Ministry – 18 million tons.

The country’s wheat production stands at 12.4 million tons.

The minister added that Kazakhstan will proceed with wheat and flour exports to the Central Asian markets and Afghanistan, as well as may increase wheat exports to China due to high quality.