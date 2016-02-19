Kazakhstan plans to increase meat export to Russia

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan can increase the volume of export of meat to Russia, First Deputy Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Bakytzhan Sagintayev told at the enlarged sitting of the board of the Ministry of Agriculture of Kazakhstan.

"If we have a look at the statistics of the customs service of Russia, the import of beef, pork and poultry dropped 40% in 2015 compared to the previous year. In terms of money, it is a two time reduction. We can boost our export in this sphere and benefit. The question is how we react to this," B. Sagintayev told noting that Kazakhstan had to use an opportunity that opened up due to sanctions imposed on Russia.

According to him, we have to set new goals using our potential in production of meat for export. Kazakhstani exporters have already begun to develop new markets, but the issue is how far we can go.

The First Deputy Prime Minister also noted that the instruction of the President on increasing the export of meat must be fulfilled.