Kazakhstan plans to increase transit to Europe

BAKU. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan Railways (Kazakhstan Temir Zholy) national company plans to transit 42,000 containers on China-Europe-China route, or almost 40 times more than in 2011, the company's president Askar Mamin said.

He made the remarks during a grand meeting dedicated to the Transport Workers' Day.

Mamin said that the additional volume of container transportation from China to Europe and in the opposite direction in 2014 allowed to increase the revenues from transit traffic by 13.7 percent compared to 2013, said the message posted on the website of Kazakhstan's Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund.

Thus, transit traffic accounted for 25 percent of the company's total revenues, said the company head, adding that the task is to increase this figure to 50 percent in the medium term, Kazinform refers to trend.az.

Over 2,100 container trains will pass through Kazakhstan Railway lines in all directions in 2015, Mamin said.