Kazakhstan plans to join OECD Investment Committee in 2016

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to enter the Investment Committee of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) in the upcoming year.

Chairman of the Investment Committee of Kazakhstan's Ministry for Investments and Development Mr. Yerlan Khairov announced the news at the Kazakhstan-UAE business forum on Wednesday. "We are planning to join the OECD Investment Committee in 2016," Mr. Khairov said. Over the past decade the inflow of direct foreign investments into Kazakhstan has exceeded $200 billion, primeminister.kz reports. "As it has been revealed today, Kazakhstan climbed 12 spots up to №41 in the World Bank's Doing Business Rankings. Moreover, Kazakhstan was among the top 30 countries that boast the biggest amount of FDI in 2014. It shows that measures taken by Kazakhstani Government were highly appreciated by international experts," Mr. Khairov added.