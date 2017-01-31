Kazakhstan plans to join OECD Investment Committee in 2017
"We are actively working with the organization. We have joined one of the OECD committees - Competition Committee. This year we plan to join the Investment Committee. We will join certain legal instruments, i.e. OECD documents. It is a good, consistent and institutional and systematic work to improve the investment climate. And it will continue", said Suleimenov at a press conference in Astana.
The Minister also announced the main directions of the Annual President's Address. He reminded that this strategic document provided a clear instruction to bring country's legislation to the standards of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD)"
Earlier it was reported that a new national company will be created in Kazakhstan, to deal with attracting investment.