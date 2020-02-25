NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan plans to reduce flights to coronavirus hit states, this has been reported by Talgat Lastayev, head of Civil Aviation Committee, on the sidelines of the Government meeting.

According to his words, our country plans to reduce flight to such countries as South Korea, Japan and Iran.

He informed that a respective intergovernmental commission is planned to be established.

According to Yonhap, South Korea reported 60 new confirmed cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections here to 893.

Kuwait, Afghanistan and Iran have confirmed first virus cases. It was also informed that Iran registered eight deaths from coronavirus.