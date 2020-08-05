  • kz
    Kazakhstan plans to resume flights to Thailand and Georgia from August 10

    18:48, 05 August 2020
    Photo: None
    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - From August 10 Kazakhstan plans to resume flights to Thailand and Georgia, this has been informed by Sairanbek Barmakov, Chairman of the Roads Committee under the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development.

    «I t is planned to resume flights to Thailand and Georgia starting on A ugust 10 the current year», Sairanbek Barmakov said at a briefing at the Central Communications Service in Nur-Sultan city.

    It was emphasized that the flights will be carried out in accordance with the decree of the chief sanitary office in transport. It is necessary to observe the prescribed sanitary rules.

    Transport Government Top Story
