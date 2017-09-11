Kazakhstan plans to supply uranium to UAE

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazatomprom National Atomic Company JSC and Emirates Nuclear Energy Corporation (ENEC, UAE) have inked a Memorandum of Understanding in Astana.

The aim of the memorandum is to establish mutually beneficial cooperation between Kazakhstan and the United Arab Emirates in terms of peaceful atom and energy industry.

In addition, the memorandum reflects the intentions to supply natural uranium to nuclear power plants of the UAE, use Kazatomprom's fuel production facilities, as well as mutual support in the construction of new nuclear facilities, exchange of experience, and other lines of cooperation.

The document was signed by the Board Chairman of Kazatomprom, Galymzhan Pirmatov, and ENEC CEO, Mohammed Al Hammadi.